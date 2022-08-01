Permission sought to reopen stone quarries

Construction workers stage a dharna in Tirunelveli on Monday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

August 01, 2022 20:13 IST

Construction workers staged a demonstration here on Monday demanding permission to reopen stone quarry units which were closed for rampant violations in mining of stones.

As the survey conducted by six teams in 52 stone quarries across the district following the mishap in a stone quarry at Adaimithippaankulam near here on May 15 last in which four persons were killed unearthed uncontrolled violations in mining the stones, show-cause notices were issued to 13 quarries as to why the licences given to the quarries should not be cancelled for the violations wilfully done by the quarry operators.

Moreover, hefty fine to the tune of ₹ 300 crore was slapped on the remaining quarries depending upon the quantum of violations in mining stones, which were converted into stones for basement, M-sand and blue metal.

When asked about the reason behind the delay in re-opening the stone quarries that had unprecedentedly jacked-up construction material cost, Minister for Backward Class Welfare R.S. Rajakannappan, who is in-charge of Tirunelveli district, said any decision in this connection would be taken by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin as the survey report had been submitted to him.

Even as the Tamil Nadu Government is yet to take any decision and the findings and recommendations of the survey are still in cold storage, the quarry owners, in a bid to exert pressure on the district administration, submitted a petition to Collector V. Vishnu recently and the construction workers brought to the city in several vehicles staged a demonstration here on Monday demanding the reopening of the quarries.

They also demanded permit for taking clay from the ponds and dry irrigation tanks for the brick kiln and the tile manufacturing units.

After staging a demonstration, representatives of the protestors submitted petitions to the Collector.