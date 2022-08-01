CITU demands 200 working days, increased wages of ₹ 600 a day under MNREGP

CITU cadre stage a dharna in Tirunelveli on Monday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

August 01, 2022 18:18 IST

Farmers stage a demonstration in Thoothukudi on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Urging the Union Government to increase the number of working days in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme from the existing 150 days to 200 days a year and the day’s wages to ₹ 600, the CITU activists staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate here on Monday.

Led by district secretary of Tamil Nadu Vivasaayigal Sangam P. Mayakrishnan, the protestors raised slogans to highlight their prime demand of upwardly revising the number of working days a year from 150 days to 200 days as giving employment to the rural poor less than 50% of every calendar year was not sufficient for them to feed their families thrice a day. Moreover, the existing daily wages under the MNREGP should be revised from ₹ 225 to ₹ 600 a day as the unprecedented inflation and skyrocketing prices of essential commodities had hit hard the below poverty line families.

Moreover, the MNREGP scheme should be extended to the urban also as the cities too were housing a good number of below poverty line families.

Inaugurating the demonstration, R. Mohan, CITU district secretary, said the Union and the State Governments should jointly organise a nationwide movement for creating ‘land banks’ by pooling in the unused government ‘poramboke’ lands for giving them to the poor for constructing their houses and give the beneficiary families grant of ₹ 10 lakh per house.

Moreover, the surplus lands should be given to the poor for cultivation.

Even though the essential commodities’ price had gone up in the recent years owing to the poor economic policies of the Union Government, the daily wages for the farmhands had not been revised for the past several decades and hence, the governments should increase it based on the Pay Commission recommendations. Similarly, the minimum support price being given for various crops should be increased as per the present scenario.

The Forest Rights Act 2006, which was introduced to protect the rights and welfare of the Scheduled Tribes living inside the jungles, should be implemented. Crops being cultivated near the reserve forest areas should be protected by the Department of Forest through scientific methods by installing solar electric fences, sensor-based automatic alarms and by the traditional method of digging trenches, he said.

While ₹ 5,000 should be given as monthly pension to all senior citizens who have crossed the age of 55, education and healthcare should be with the government for taking care of the poor. Additional Primary Health Centres should be created in rural areas, Mr. Mohan said.

CITU district secretary S. Perumal, district president of Tamil Nadu Vivasaayigal Sangam T. Chelladurai and others participated in the demonstration.

After the demonstration, the representatives of the protesters submitted a petition to Collector V. Vishnu.

Similar agitations were organised in Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts also where the protesters submitted petitions to Collectors.