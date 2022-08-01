The water level in Papanasam Dam on Monday stood at 66.85 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 544.45 cusecs and 804.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 73.20 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 78 cusecs and 155 cusecs was discharged.