Water level

TIRUNELVELI

The water level in Papanasam dam on Thursday stood at 68.75 feet (maximum permissible level is 143 fee) with an inflow of 1,007.76 cusecs and a discharge of 904.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 73.95 feet (118 feet) with an inflow of 55 cusecs and a discharge of 175 cusecs.