Madurai

Kudankulam first reactor in continuous operation for 326 days; generates 7,614 million units

Special CorrespondentJuly 27, 2022 21:06 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 21:06 IST

TIRUNELVELI: The first reactor of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project, which was stopped on July 24 for scheduled annual maintenance and fuel loading, has been in continuous operation for 326 days to generate 7,614 million units during this period.

In a statement, Site Director, KKNPP, T. Premkumar said the generator of KKNPP’s first reactor had been in service for a cumulative period of 48,634 hours ever since it was connected to the grid in October 2013.

 The scheduled outage of Unit-1 of KKNPP has been taken for a period of 65 days for carrying out refuelling operation in which 33% of the spent fuel will be removed and loaded with fresh enriched uranium fuel bundles. This shutdown period will be utilised for carrying out the annual maintenance activities also.

After completion of the refuelling outage, KKNPP-1 will be connected back to grid and will resume the generation of 1,000 MWe electricity in a phased manner.

So far, KKNPP’s unit - 1 has generated 43,513.95 million units of power while KKNPP unit-2, which was connected to the grid in October 2016 has generated 29,192.09 million units, Mr. Premkumar said.

