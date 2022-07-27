‘Extend welfare measures to students of govt.-aided schools also’

The Confederation of Government-aided Hindu, Christian and Muslim Community Private Schools has appealed to the Tamil Nadu Government to extend all welfare measures being extended to the students of government school to the students of government-aided schools also to check massive dropouts.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, office-bearers of the confederation said the Tamil Nadu Government had decided to restrict all its welfare schemes only to the government school students while neglecting the children studying in the government-aided schools.

The 7.50 % reservation being given to the government school students in admission in medical colleges, scholarship for the girl students and the breakfast should be extended to the children of government-aided schools also.

Above all, the Tamil Nadu Government should give approval to all Tamil medium schools upgraded after 1991 so that salary being given to the teachers of these schools would ensure an effective teaching, said P. Thayappan, general secretary of the confederation.

He said the Department of Education was refusing to give appointment approval for the past 8 years to the teachers working even in approved posts with adequate students’ strength following the retirement of teachers.

“Hence, we’ve decided to meet the Chief Minister to submit the demands,” said Mr. Thayappan.

In Thoothukudi district, three middle schools being run by the Roman Catholic Diocese managements at Thaalamuthu Nagar, Anthoniyarpuram and Caldwell Colony have been told that the students of Class 6 to 8 would not be given free textbooks from next year onwards citing the reason that the government had given approval for only classes from 1 to 5 for these schools. Consequently, correspondents of these schools had been left with the only option of closing down classes 6 to 8 from next academic year onwards.

“Since these schools are being run for the benefit of students from below poverty line families, the government, which is still refusing to give approval for Classes 6 to 8 and the salary for the teachers, should at least continue to give the textbooks and other welfare measures as being given to the students of government schools. If not, it will only result in huge number of dropouts,” said one of the members of the Confederation.