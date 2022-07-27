Indian Gaur strays into Palayamkottai

Palayamkottai received an unusual guest, an Indian Gaur, in the early hours of Wednesday, much to the surprise of a few locals.

One of the video clips shared on the social media on Wednesday showed the Gaur moving near Bell School on Tiruchendur Road. The animal, after crossing Murugankurichi, was seen walking near the Chellapandian Traffic Island at Vannarpet in the second video clip. The wild animal was also spotted at the Tirunelveli Junction flower market.

After the both the video clips went viral, the Forest Department personnel started searching for the Indian Gaur, which was usually seen in the Western Ghats in small herds. Even though the forest personnel started their operation in the early hours, they could not locate it till nightfall.

When a panther entered Thirumal Nagar area in Palayamkottai on January 18, 2015, situated about 35 km away from the Western Ghats, it was tranquilised and released in the forests.

A bear was spotted at Moolaikkaraipatti, situated about 19 km from Palayamkottai, in a plantain grove a few years ago. The animal escaped after attacking veterinarian Muthukrishnan when he tried to tranquilise it. Again, a bear was caged recently at Sivanthipatti near Palayamkottai by the forest personnel, who were clueless about the entry of these animals into the human habitations, located 35 km away the Western Ghats.