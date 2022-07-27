The water level in Papanasam Dam on Wednesday stood at 68.80 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 568.63 cusecs and 904.75 cusecs of water was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 74.15 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 55 cusecs and 175 cusecs of water was discharged.