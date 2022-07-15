MSU announces vacancies in PG courses

The Manonmaniam Sundaranar University has announced that admission of students for a few vacancies in the postgraduate programmes is going on.

In a statement, Registrar (In-Charge) K. Annadurai said admissions were going on for a few vacancies in the postgraduate programmes of journalism and mass communication, computer science, economics, information technology, cyber security, data analytics, education, environmental science, nano science, applied geophysics, history, microbiology, marine biotechnology, botany, sociology, physical education, psychology, library science and renewable energy management (postgraduate diploma), all being offered by MSU departments, postgraduate programmes in Tamil, English and Mathematics, all being offered by the extension centre at Nagercoil, 5-year integrated programme in environmental science of Sri Paramakalyani Centre for Environmental Sciences and the marine biotechnology being offered by Centre for Marine Sciences and Technology, Rajakkalmangalam.

Aspiring candidates may apply online till July 31 after getting necessary information either in person from MSU or through 0462 – 2563050 / 2563063 or www.msuniv.ac.in , said Dr. Annadurai.