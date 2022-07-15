Birth anniversary of Kamaraj celebrated

School students perform a cultural programme to mark the 120th birth anniversary of late Chief Minister K. Kamaraj in Thoothukudi on Friday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

The 120 th birth anniversary of late Chief Minister K. Kamaraj was celebrated in all schools as ‘Education Development Day’ with various competitions and cultural events.

After garlanding the portrait of the late visionary leader, who is revered as the Chief Minister who laid foundation stone for taking education to every nook and corner of Tamil Nadu, the children presented a range of cultural events glorifying Kamaraj.

Winners of various competitions organised in the schools in view of the ‘Education Development Day’ were honoured with prizes and certificates.

In Kovilpatti, 120 students of Kovilpatti Nadar Middle School dressed like Kamaraj took out a procession from their school and garlanded the statue of the late leader. They also lighted 120 earthen lamps.

A book exhibition was organised in the school.