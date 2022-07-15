Administration of free precautionary dose for COVID-19 begins
Administration of ‘precautionary dose’ of COVID-19 vaccine commenced here on Friday.
The booster dose is being administered so far for all age groups only in select private hospitals while this precautionary dose is given free of cost only to the frontline workers and the people from 60 plus age category.
In Tirunelveli Corporation area, 6,77,109 persons above the age of 18 - including 3,65,885 first doses and 3,11,224 second doses - have received the vaccine. In the 15 to 18 years category, 17,506 first doses and 14,425 second doses have been given and 15,056 persons in the age group of 12 – 14 including 9,458 first dose and 5,590 second dose - have been administered the vaccine.
As the frontline workers and those who are above the age of 60 are given the free ‘booster dose’, 10,573 have so far received the shots in all four zones of Tirunelveli Corporation.
As the government has announced that free booster doses would be administered to the 18 plus age group, who had completed 6 months after the second dose for 75 days from July 15, the exercise commenced here on Friday.
Mayor P.M. Saravanan, Deputy Mayor K.R. Raju, Palayamkottai Zone chairman M. Francis inaugurated the administration of free booster dose at Manakaavalanpillai Nagar Primary Health Centre in which Medical Officer Suganya Devi, Assistant Commissioner Jehangir Basha were present.
In Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, Dean (In-Charge) Rajendran inaugurated the free vaccination of booster dose. “Those who are above the age of 18 and have completed 6 months after the second dose should make use of this opportunity to get them vaccinated, the officials said.
