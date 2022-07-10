Bakrid celebrated with fervour

The Bakrid - ID-UL-AZHA - was celebrated with religious fervour and special prayers at the mosques, which attracted a good number of Muslims here on Sunday.

The events, which were happening after almost two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, drew a huge crowd at the ‘pallivasals’. Children exchanged sweets and elders greeted their family members on the occasion.

Muslims offer prayers in Ramanathapuram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

In Tirunelveli town, the mosques in Melapalayam and other locations were filled with the Muslims offering prayers. The SDPI, TMMK ,Towheeth Jamaath, other outfits and NGOs participated in the celebrations in big numbers since morning.

In the neighbouring Tenkasi district, the TMMK volunteers had organised mass prayers at nine locations in Kadayanallur.

Similarly, the celebrations were held in a grand manner in Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts too.

Being Sunday, the markets and eatery outlets in business areas were packed with people from as early as 7 a.m.

In Ramanathapuram district, as many as 250 locations, Bakrid was celebrated by the Muslims. After conducting special prayers in the mosques, the womenfolk offered biryanis to their friends and well-wishers on the occasion.