Water level
The water level in Papanasam dam was 59.65 feet (max level 143 ft) with an inflow of 1054.50 cusecs and a discharge of 804.75 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 74.50 ft (118 ft) with an inflow of 84 cusecs and a discharge of 375 cusecs, PWD officials said on Sunday.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.