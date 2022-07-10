Madurai

Water level

The water level in Papanasam dam was 59.65 feet (max level 143 ft) with an inflow of 1054.50 cusecs and a discharge of 804.75 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 74.50 ft (118 ft) with an inflow of 84 cusecs and a discharge of 375 cusecs, PWD officials said on Sunday.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 10, 2022 5:39:07 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/tirunelveli/article65623425.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY