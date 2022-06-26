Anaiththu Graama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam reviewed

Collector V. Vishnu has instructed his subordinates to select the beneficiary villages under the ‘Anaiththu Graama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam’ for ensuring a holistic development of the rural local bodies, which have not witnessed major developments in their areas.

Addressing a meeting here on Saturday evening, Mr. Vishnu said the ‘Anaiththu Graama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam’, which will be executed in all village panchayats of the district for strengthening infrastructure like roads, streetlights, drinking water etc., the scheme will also benefit individuals by coordinating various government departments for augmenting the revenue of rural poor.

Maintenance of waterbodies, augmenting the facilities in the government schools, constructing village panchayat, anganvadi and ration shop buildings, laying paver block or concrete roads etc. will be taken up at ‘Anaiththu Graama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam’.

Moreover, old age pension, monthly assistance for differently abled persons, issue of identity cards for the physically challenged, development of arid lands into cultivable lands by creating irrigation facilities etc. will also be ensured through this scheme.

“Since the objective behind this scheme is to ensure a holistic development of village panchayats, all rural local bodies should be given an equal amount by carefully selecting the beneficiary village panchayats. More specifically, remote villages with more population, which are yet to witness major development activities should be given priority,” Mr. Vishnu said.

The Collector instructed the District Revenue Officer, Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi and Revenue Divisional Officer, Tirunelveli, to organise meetings to review the progress of this initiative after organising awareness camps in the rural areas.

Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi, C.A. Rishabh, District Revenue Officer S. Jayashree, Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, A. Palani, RDO, Tirunelveli, Chandrasekar and Block Development Officers participated in the meeting.