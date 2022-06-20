MNREGP workers’ appeal

A group of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme workers from Messiahpuram in the district submitted a petition during the weekly grievances day meeting held at the Collectorate on Monday seeking the execution of development works under this programme near their hamlet instead of choosing the workplace at inaccessible places.

The petitioners from Messiahpuram near Vannikonenthal under the Maanur union said their village having 250 Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme workers have been given the identity cards to work under this poverty alleviation programme. Whenever the MNREGP works are conducted 5 Km away from Messiahpuram, they cannot reach the workplace as there is no proper bus service from their hamlet to reach the project site.

Consequently, the workers cannot reach the workplace on time and return home before dusk to take care of their children and the aged members of the family. Hence, the officials concerned should be instructed to identify the MNREGP works closer to Messiahpuram so that the workers can give their best as they can reach the spot and return home without any difficulty.

“Though we have given a petition earlier, no step was taken by the officials. Hence, we’re submitting another petition to reiterate our demand,” the petitioners said.