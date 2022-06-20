Tirunelveli records lowest pass percentage in SSLC in southern districts

Students check Plus two examination results on a school campus in Thoothukudi on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

While recording 96% pass percentage in the Plus Two, the Tirunelveli district has got only 88.70% pass percentage in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate public examination to record the lowest pass percentage in the past 10 years.

This is the lowest SSLC pass percentage among the southern districts of Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari, school education department officials said.

Of the 20,090 students – 9,091 boys and 10,999 girls - appeared for the Plus Two public examination in Tirunelveli district, 19,301 students – 8,505 boys and 10,796 girls - have passed with the pass percentage of 96.07.

Of the 23,290 students – 11,485 boys and 11,805 girls - appeared for the SSLC public exam from 280 high and higher secondary schools, 20,659 students – 9,488 boys and 11,171 girls - have passed to register the pass percentage of 88.70, which stood at 96.23% in 2018 – 2019.

The district has consequently slipped from 17 th rank to 29 th rank in Tamil Nadu in the SSLC results even as the State pass percentage stands at 90.07%. This is Tirunelveli district’s lowest pass percentage in the past 10-years as the district recorded similar pass percentage in 2012.

Of the 280 high and the higher secondary schools in the district, 88 schools have produced cent per cent pass percentage. Of the 93 government, municipality, Adi Dravida welfare, social welfare and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment high and the higher secondary schools in the district, 11 of them have recorded cent per cent pass percentage while 13 of the 86 government-aided and self-financing schools have achieved this feat.

Moreover, 64 of the 101 schools have registered centum results.

While none has scored centum in languages in the district, 72 students in Mathematics, 59 in Science and 18 in social science have scored the maximum marks.

Tenkasi

In neighbouring Tenkasi district, 15,916 students – 7,347 boys and 8,569 girls - of the 16,705 students – 7,933 boys and 8,772 girls - appeared for the Plus Two examination, have passed with the overall pass percentage of 95.28.

In SSLC, 17,470 students – 8,185 boys and 9,285 girls – have passed while 19,356 students – 9,638 boys and 9,718 girls – have passed to record the pass percentage of 90.26.

Kanniyakumari

Kanniyakumari district has recorded the first rank in the SSLC in Tamil Nadu with 97.23% as 22,345 – 10,893 boys and 11,452 girls of the 22,985 students – 11,405 boys and 11,580 girls - appeared for the public examination have passed.

In the Plus Two, 22,875 students including 10,959 boys and 11,916 girls appeared for the examination and 21,879 students including 10,148 boys and 11,731 girls have passed to record the pass percentage of 95.65.

Thoothukudi

In Thoothukudi district, 22,294 students including 10,833 boys and 11,461 girls appeared for the SSLC examination and 20,706 students including 9,615 boys and 11,091 girls passed to record the pass percentage of 91.11. Of this 133 students have scored centum – one in Tamil, 2 in English, 53 in Mathematics, 67 in Science and 10 in Social Science.

Twenty-four government schools, 21 government-aided, 55 matriculation and a self-financed schools have scored centum results.

Interestingly, the government schools of the district have recorded 91% pass percentage while the government-aided schools have registered only 90%.

In Plus Two, 19,373 students including 8,900 boys and 10,473 girls appeared for the public exam and 18,683 students including 8,380 boys and 10,303 girls have passed to record the pass percentage of 96.44.