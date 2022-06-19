Madurai

Water level

The water level in Papanasam dam was 58.85 feet (max level 143 ft) with an inflow of 418.52 cusecs and a discharge of 904.75 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 80.90 ft (118 ft) with an inflow of 8 cusecs and a discharge of 75 cusecs on Sunday, PWD officials said.


