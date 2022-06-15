Special camp to select candidates for training

A special camp will be held at Radhapuram on June 17 to select youth with ITI or diploma in engineering qualifications for a training programme to be organised by Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP).

In a statement, Assembly Speaker M. Appavu said the locals and the land-losers were recruited for the ‘C’ and ‘D’ category jobs of KKNPP till 2011 as per the agreement signed on February 18, 1999 with Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL). But, locals and land-losers were sidelined by the NPCIL in the recruitment in the last 10 years while north Indians were being selected.

It has been decided to train the youth with ITI and diploma qualifications to equip them with employable skills required for working in the KKNPP. Youths from 45 village panchayats under Radhapuram Assembly constituency, Valliyoor, Panagudi and Thisaiyanvilai town panchayats, who have ITI trade certificates or engineering diploma, will be trained by the experts at a place to be identified by KKNPP.

Job aspirants should come with the copies of their ITI or diploma certificates, family card and the Aadhaar card to the camp to be held at Sri Amudha Mahal in Radhapuram on June 17 at 10 a.m. The selected candidates will be trained for a few weeks so that the successful candidates can get through the NPCIL’s recruitment process and get job in KKNPP, he said.