Bear caged successfully

The forest personnel have successfully caged a 10-year-old male stray bear which was destroying an orchard near Palayamkottai.

After the fruit-bearing trees of a farm at Ariyanayagipuram near Ittaeri near Palayamkottai and the PVC pipes supplying water to the trees were damaged, the owner of the farm Mangaiyarkarasi installed CCTV cameras in the farm as he suspected it to be of the handiwork of miscreants.

When she analysed the CCTV footages, Ms. Mangaiyarkarasi found that a bear was damaging the orchard and the pipes carrying water.

Following the complaint from the farm owner, the forest personnel kept a cage with fruits in the farm that attracted the bear. As it was caged successfully on Wednesday, the forest personnel rushed to the spot and tranquilized the animal to be released beyond Mundanthurai forests in the Western Ghats.