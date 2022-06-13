Tirunelveli distribution circle becomes TANGEDCO’s first circle to digitise all its assets, consumer details

Information about all assets of TANGEDCO in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts – right from the electric pole to the sub-station and the number of consumers have been uploaded successfully in the GIS-based digital platform which will play crucial role in future in attending the complaints and improving the services to the consumers.

GIS, a modern technology being used in the power sector for maintaining the asset information in digital platform, is also used for surveying the high-tension and low-tension network assets, number of electric poles in all 103 sections, information about the transformers supplying power to the electric poles, information about the sub-stations and the transformers being fed by these sub-stations, the consumer information with the help of field staff. All these information are being saved in the digital platform so that the higher-ups can access to these information from their places within a minute.

In Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts, the survey of 8,436 Km-long HT and LT networks with 13,321 tranformers and 14,17,174 consumers have been validated with GIS technology and ported successfully by a team, led by Assistant Engineer (GIS), Tirunelveli, D. Antony Raj without any pending information.

By achieving this milestone before the deadline, the Tirunelveli distribution circle is the first circle in Tamil Nadu, thanks to the efforts of Mr. Antony Raj and his team.

“The hard, untiring and the dedicated work in completing the task ahead of other circles by the team, led by Mr. Antony Raj, deserve appreciation. The continuous and persistent effort in validation, porting and follow-up with section officers and appraising the status to the Assistant Executive Engineers concerned and the Executive Engineers as well deserve appreciation,” said S. Rajan Raj, Superintending Engineer, TANGEDCO, Tirunelveli while honouring Mr. Antony Raj on Monday with shawl and a certificate for his feat.