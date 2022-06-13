Deputy Commissioners of Police assume office

K. Saravanakumar.

Deputy Commissioners of Police V.R. Srinivasan (Tirunelveli East) and K. Saravanakumar (Tirunelveli West) assumed office here on Monday.

A Tamil Nadu Police Service officer of 2005 batch, Mr. Srinivasan has served as Deputy Superintendent of Police (Training) in Thanjavur district and as DSP in Vallam, Kumbakonam, Tenkasi, Tiruchi Fort and Ponmalai and as Additional Superintendent of Police in Tiruchi and Dindigul districts.

On getting promoted as Superintendent of Police in 2019, Mr. Srinivasan has served as SP of Ariyalur district and as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Tirunelveli City in 2021 before being transferred to Tiruvarur and then to Dindigul district.

Now, Mr. Srinivasan has returned to Tirunelveli as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli East.

After joining Tamil Nadu Police in 2009 upon clearing Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission’s Group I, Mr. Saravanakumar has served as Deputy Superintendent of Police (Training) in Villupuram and as DSP in Kallakurichi, Usilampatti, Sivakasi, Mayiladuthurai and Oothukottai and in Q Branch, Chennai, and Virudhunagar district as Additional Superintendent of Police.

On getting promoted as Superintendent of Police, Mr. Saravanakumar has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police in Tirunelveli West.