Children return to school after summer vacation

Accompanied by their parents, students of classes 1 to 10 returned to their schools here after the summer vacation on Monday.

Since all the students from classes 1 to 9 have been promoted, the students, who enthusiastically returned to their schools, were received by a team of jubilant teachers at the entrance of the schools. In some of the schools, the children were received with flowers and chocolates.

There were no formal classes on the day one as the students were given pep talks besides moral instruction sessions. Even as these sessions were going on, distribution of free textbooks to the students were also completed as regular classes are expected to start from Wednesday onwards.

Officials attached to the Department of School Education including the Chief Educational Officers visited the schools. Even though the officials had asked the heads of the schools to follow COVID-19 protocols, most of the children were seen on the school premises without masks on Monday.