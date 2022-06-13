‘Check skyrocketing prices of building materials’

The Tirunelveli District Construction Workers’ Association, affiliated to AITUC, has appealed to Collector V. Vishnu to take due steps to control the prices of construction materials by ensuring sufficient availability in the market.

After stating a demonstration for a while in front of the Collectorate, the construction workers submitted a petition.

The petitioners said the cost of construction materials like cement and steel had seriously hit the construction industry to leave several labourers jobless for the past several months. The acute shortage for construction materials like river sand, M-sand, brick, blue metal etc. had worsened the situation.

“Even though the Tamil Nadu Government had issued Government Order on opening the river sand depots across the district, no step has been taken by the officials to open the quarries. If the sand quarries are opened by the government as announced earlier, those who construct their houses will submit the building plan approval and the fee for the sand to take the river sand from the depots. Since the government has created an artificial demand for river sand by delaying the opening of the depots, the builders have to rely upon M-Sand which is also not sufficiently available. Hence, due steps should be taken to open the river sand quarries and depots to sell the sand to the public,” said R. Sadaiyappan, district president, Tirunelveli District Construction Workers’ Association.

District general secretary of the association M.S. Balakrishnan said the State Government should sell the stones, blue metal and M-Sand by taking over all quarries to control the skyrocketing prices of these construction materials.

They also said the brick kiln and tile manufacturing units should be given permission for taking clay from the dry waterbodies so that these products would be adequately available in the market.

‘Release son’

One Maideen Fathu from Melapalayam submitted a petition seeking the early release of her son who is in Palayamkottai Central Prison for the past 23 years after being convicted in a murder case. Ms. Fathu said her son D. Siddhique Ali, who was arrested in 1999 in a murder case, was awarded life imprisonment by the trial court, which was subsequently confirmed by the High Court and the Supreme Court.

Even as serving the life sentence, Mr. Siddhique Ali came out on parole for two days and married a girl.

“Since my son is in prison for the past 23 years after being convicted in the murder case, he may also be released like Rajiv assassination case convict A.G. Perarivalan. Hence, the Collector should recommend to the government to release my son,” Ms. Fathu said.