Villagers seek desilting of rain-fed tank, basic amenities

Residents of Arockiyanathapuram submitted a petition at the Collectorate Tirunelveli on Monday seeking basic amenities. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

June 06, 2022 18:43 IST

Seeking the desilting of the rain-fed tank in their area and the creation of other basic amenities like regular drinking water supply and the fitting of streetlights, a group of people from Arockiyanathapuram on Palayamkottai outskirts submitted petition to Collector V. Vishnu during the weekly grievance redressal meet on Monday.

Led by R. Ranjit Emmanuel, the Arockiyanathapuram residents said their hamlet under the Tirunelveli Corporation limits with over 2,500 persons were getting erratic drinking water supply after the onset of summer, which should be rectified. Besides installing streetlights in all the electric poles in Arockiyanathapuram, the drainage channels should be desilted properly to ensure the proper flow of sewage into the main drainage channel.

Since the roads laid in all the streets of Arockiyanathapuram are badly damaged, the roads should be re-laid and the sanitary complex in their area be renovated with proper water facility. Considering the benefit of the students, a library should be created in Arockiyanathapuram, the petitioners said.

A group of women from Pettai submitted a petition to the Collector seeking action against a person who duped 38 women of getting them free houses. The petitioners said a person from Pettai approached the poor women in the guise of getting them houses from Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board and took ₹ 30,000 each from them.

“Even 7 months after giving the money, we’re yet to get the houses. When we asked him to return the money as he could not fulfill his promise, he threatened us. Even though we filed complaints with the Pettai police, no action has been taken against him. Hence, the Collector should take steps to return the money we’ve given to him,” the petitioner women said.

A group of construction workers submitted petition seeking early reopening of the stone quarries as the closure of these mines had resulted in job loss for them. They said the stone quarries of the district have been closed for survey after the Adaimithippaankulam stone quarry mishap that claimed 4 lives recently. Since the closure of all stone quarries had rendered a few thousand construction workers jobless, the Collector should order the re-opening of the quarries after the early completion of the survey.