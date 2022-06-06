Engineering college students get 729 placement orders

A student of Francis Xavier Engineering College in Tirunelveli receives a placement order from S. Cletus Babu, Chairman, SCAD Group of Institutions, on Monday.

June 06, 2022 18:46 IST

Students of Francis Xavier Engineering College at Vannarpet in Palayamkottai received 729 placement orders from companies, mostly from leading software development companies, on Monday.

Addressing a function, ‘Jubilant Day’, held here i the presence of their parents, the students received their placement orders with annual package ranging from ₹ 3 lakh per annum to ₹ 16 lakh per annum.

Of this, 83 students have bagged offers that carry the salary of ₹ 10 lakh per annum.

Chairman of SCAD Group of Institutions, S. Cletus Babu said 122 leading companies visited the college and selected all 270 students appeared for the campus recruitment. Interestingly, all the 274 students have a minimum of two offers.

He attributed to their success to the curriculum, the 20-odd applied laboratories set up in association with 519 industrial partners and placement training on the rapidly changing employment scenario.

He said the students are allowed to work in the labs in the fields of cyber forensics, mobile app development, data science, augmented and virtual reality, machine learning, robotics and automation, programming and hence they could get employable skills to fetch attractive placements in leading companies.

“At least 250-odd final year students are already getting salary from the companies that have provided them high-end laptops with latest software packages,” said Dr. Cletus Babu.

The college had received research grant worth ₹ 3.50 crore from various government agencies, its general manager (Development), K. Jayakumar said .

From this academic year, the college will also offer ‘minor degrees’ and hence a student doing his degree in mechanical engineering can also get a ‘minor degree’ in a course of his choic, which will increase their employability, he said.

General Manager (Administration) S. Krishnakumar, principal V. Velmurugan, Dean of Placements A. Gnana Saravanan and Director of Training, S. Balaji were present.