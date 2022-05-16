No wrongdoers will be spared in quarry mishap: IG

Asra Garg, Inspector General of Police, South Zone, interacts with the kin of those who were trapped in the quarry in Tirunelveli on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

While claiming that all wrongdoers associated with the stone quarry mishap will be brought to book, Inspector General of Police, South Zone, Asra Garg, said that Assistant Superintendent of Police, Nanguneri, Rajat Chathurvedi, would be the Investigation Officer in the case.

Speaking to reporters at the quarry on Monday after inspecting the site, Mr. Asra Garg, who has served in Tirunelveli as Superintendent of Police, said the NDRF personnel, who arrived here on Sunday night from Arakkonam, were searching for survivors of this accident at the site with the gadgets they had brought.

Though three of the six persons were rescued after the accident, one of them succumbed to his injuries and the remaining two were undergoing treatment in Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital were responding to the treatment.

After arresting two persons – Sankaranarayanan, the licensee, and Sebastian, the quarry manager, police were on the lookout for two more accused - quarry operator ‘Chamber’ Selvaraj and his son Kumar, who went underground after the accident.

“We assure everyone that those who violated the norms and regulations and thereby caused this accident will be booked,” Mr. Asra Garg said.

When asked if the Assistant Director of Mines, Tirunelveli, who failed to execute the closure notice slapped on this quarry in April last, would also be booked, Mr. Asra Garg replied that everyone, who failed in their bounden duty and caused the accident, would have to face music.

When Mr. Asra Garg got into the quarry, along with P. Saravanan, Superintendent of Police, Tirunelveli, the NDRF personnel in the rescue operation spotted a body near one of the three earthmovers trapped there. Even as they were trying to retrieve, another round of landslip inside the quarry threatened everyone there. Hence, the operation was halted for a while.

Mr. Asra Garg also met the family of lorry driver P. Rajendran of Oorudaiyaankudiyiruppu, who was buried alive in the accident, at the site and assured them of all possible help.

Rajendran’s wife Manimegalai, who is at the quarry since Sunday morning, said the government should help her, having two children, a boy and a girl aged 16 and 12, respectively. “Since nobody is ready to tell me about the fate our breadwinner, we’ve been left at the mercy of the government now. The government should help us, particularly my children,” she said.

Police sources said two special teams are on the lookout for ‘Chamber’ Selvaraj and his son. “Even though bail petitions are filed on their behalf, the police will oppose them,” the sources said.