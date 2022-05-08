‘Revoke suspension of two faculty members’

TIRUNELVELI

Demanding the State government to immediately revoke the suspension of two faculty members in the St. Xavier’s College at Palayamkottai, members affiliated to the MUTA staged a demonstration here on Sunday.

Presiding over the agitation, MUTA president Radhakrishnan said that the government should also issue orders promoting qualified faculty to the rank of Associate Professors and Professors. Around 3,500 eligible members in different parts of Tamil Nadu were waiting for the promotion for many years.

The office-bearers, including Rajasekar, Kalaivanan, and others spoke.