Advocate’s complaint against police dismissed with cost

The State Human Rights Commission has dismissed a complaint preferred by an advocate against the police with the cost of ₹ 10,000 to the respondents.

In his complaint, advocate S. Baskara Sethupathy of Thevarkulam in the district said a police team checking vehicles stopped his car at Sambakulam under Ayyapuram police station limits even as he was going to meet his client in Sattur on October 23, 2019. Even though he had fastened the seat belt while driving the car and produced all “valid documents” of the vehicle to the police, Baskara Sethupathy was illegally detained and taken to the police station, where he was assaulted.

After obtaining signatures in a few papers, he was let-off by the police around 5 a.m. on the next day, he alleged.

“Since I was assaulted by the police, I was admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital on October 24 and got discharged from the hospital on the next day after undergoing medical investigations. I am still under treatment for the injuries I sustained in the attack by the police,” Bhaskara Sethupathy charged.

Stoutly refuting all the allegations made against them, Inspector of Police, A. Kannan, Sub-Inspector A.J. Shahid Isquake, Head Constable, V. Ramar Pandian and Woman Police Constable R. Mariammal said Bhaskara Sethupathy was stopped during the vehicle check as he had not fastened the seat belt. Moreover, the insurance premium paid for the car had expired as per the documents produced by him.

“When he was booked for violation of Motor Vehicle Act, the advocate refused to receive the notice and restrained the police team from discharging their duties. Hence, he was taken to the police station, where he was treated in a dignified manner. After two advocates signed the bail bond, Baskara Sethupathy was allowed to go. We’ve recorded the entire episode and produced the same before the SHRC as evidence and none of us violated his rights,” said the respondents.

As the police proved their averments with video evidence and the complainant failed to prove his charges made against the police, SHRC Member D. Jayachandran dismissed the complaint by Baskara Sethuypathy with a cost of ₹ 10,000 to the respondents.