Prison personnel suspended, transferred

The Superintendent of Palayamkottai Central Prison has placed under suspension an Assistant Jailor of Peroorani Sub-Jail in Thoothukudi district and transferred two Grade I Constables of the prison.

Moreover, Jailor Radhakrishnan of Peroorani Sub-Jail was also transferred to Warders’ Training School in Tiruchi.

Sources in Palayamkottai Central Prison said Assistant Jailor of Peroorani Sub-Jail Chellaperumal has been placed under suspension while Grade I Constables Bhaskar and Muthuraj have been transferred to other prisons.

“After a few prison inmates of Peroorani Sub-Jail were given undue privileges even as they are inside the jail for reasons best known, these actions have been initiated against them by Superintendent of Palayamkottai Central Prison K. Shankar, who has received video footages of them getting involved in prison rule violations,” said the sources.