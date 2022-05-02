‘Allow us to live in houses on govt. poramboke land’

Residents of Anna Nagar in Palayamkottai submitted a petition seeking permission to continue to live in houses on government poramboke land on Monday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

May 02, 2022 19:17 IST

A group of below poverty line families has appealed to Collector V. Vishnu to allow them to live in their houses constructed on government poramboke land, on which they were reportedly living for the past 45 years.

The petitioners, while submitting the petition to the Collector on Monday, said more than 50 below poverty line families, who were living in Anna Nagar area of ward 5 of Tirunelveli Corporation (old ward 12) for more than 45 years, were given housing loan in 1993 through the Palayamkottai Taluk Housing Society for constructing their houses. After the urban civic body fixed the taxes payable by the individuals, drinking water connection, power connection, road, streetlights, overhead tank etc. were provided by the Corporation and other government agencies.

However, the Corporation had sent notices recently to these families of Anna Nagar asking them to vacate their houses to facilitate the demolition of these structures citing the reason that they were living in the houses built on the land belonging to the government.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Since all of us are manual labourers, the houses we now live in are our only properties. If we are shunted out of this place, we’ll be forced to live on the pavements with our children. Hence, the Collector should instruct the officials concerned to allow us to live in our houses,” the petitioners prayed.

Members of Aathi Thamizhar Paeravai submitted a petition seeking housing facility for those who were about to be vacated from the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board apartments in Ambedkar Nagar. The petitioners said the apartments with dilapidated units were about to be demolished and reconstructed with 420 units while 600 families were now living there.

Hence, the district administration should take steps for constructing houses for the remaining families on the vacant land behind the Office of Director of Municipal Administration in the same area.

Moreover, steps should be taken to temporarily settle the families to be evicted from these houses on the adjacent land belonging to the Tirunelveli Corporation until the TNSCB completes the construction of the new apartments, they said.

A group of petitioners from Keezhapaattam near Palayamkottai said the direct paddy procurement centre in the village was closed on April 25 last even as online token had been issued for procuring the paddy up to May 10. Since 95 farmers had registered already and obtained the online tokens for selling their paddy in the direct procurement centre, the Collector should instruct the officials concerned to reopen it.