Do not use banned plastics: Collector

Avoiding the use of banned plastics would go a long way in protecting the environment, said District Collector V Vishnu here on Sunday.

Speaking at the gram sabha meeting held at the Konganthan Parai village in Palayamkottai panchayat union, he appealed to the villagers and the civic authorities to give an assurance on this all important issue of non-use of banned plastics by the government.

The public here, he said, should practice carrying “ manja pai” yellow bag while going to buy goods from the local shops. Similarly, he appealed to them to educate shopkeepers including road side vendors from using plastics.

The Collector urged the villagers to keep guard of the public space such as water bodies. Throwing clothes and plastics, washing vehicles in the river course should not be permitted. He said the government can give infrastructure, but it was for the people in the respective locations to protect them from misuse in any form.

After the accounts involving the income and expenditure and other financial details were read, he lauded the elected representatives for collective leadership qualities and wished the newly elected representatives to do well.

In Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari districts also, the gram sabha meetings were held at the respective panchayats in which the Collectors and elected representatives participated, officials said.