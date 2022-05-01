Water released from Manimuthar dam

TIRUNELVELI

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker M. Appavu on Sunday released water for irrigation from the Manimuthar dam.

In a brief interaction with media persons, he said that following requests from the farmers, the Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had announced the release of water.

According to PWD authorities, depending on the storage level at the dam, 40 cusecs of water would be released from May 1 to August 28 (120 days). This would benefit farmers in Jameen Singampatti, Ayan Singampatti, Vairavikulam, Therku Paapankulam and Therku Kallidaikurichi villages.

The Agriculture department officials said that 2,756.2 acres of cultivable land in the hamlets raised kar cultivation in this season and they appealed to the ryots to use water judiciously.

The Speaker said that the Chief Minister had already directed the Cooperative Department officials in the district to provide loans for carrying out farm activities and the gold jewels pledged by the farmers (up to five sovereigns) had been waived and the properties returned free of cost by the government.

Thanking the Chief Minister on behalf of the farmers from the region, Mr. Appavu said that the farmers should practise the latest techniques involved in agriculture as it would help them in the use of proper fertilizers, water and high yield.