College student stabbed to death

The Thevarkulam police have arrested two persons for allegedly murdering their friend, a college student.

Police said K. Ashok, 19, a second year college student from Koovaachchipatti near Thevarkulam, and his friends were standing near the church in the village on Sunday night. When an altercation broke out among the friends, Ashok was stabbed in the neck in which he sustained grievous bleeding injury.

Though he was rushed to the hospital immediately by the family of Ashok, he died on the way.

Thevarkulam police, who rushed to the village, picked up Ashok’s friends A. Maruthupandi, 22, of Koovachchipatti and his relative Sabari Selvam, 23, of Surandai.

Police found that Maruthupandi, who was working in a steel shop in Kerala, had come to his native place for ‘Panguni Uththiram’ celebrations. When Maruthupandi picked up an argument with Ashok a couple of days ago, the latter pushed the former on the ground. Hence, Maruthupandi and Sabari Selvam stabbed Ashok to death, the police said.

Thevarkulam police have registered case.