Special medical camp for physically challenged children

A special medical camp for differently abled children was organised here on Monday.

Chief Educational Officer, Tirunelveli, Subhashini, inaugurated the special medical camp at Perumalpuram in the presence District Disabled Welfare Officer Brammanayagam.

A team of doctors, including ENT specialist, ophthalmologist, orthopaedic surgeon and psychiatrist and a speech therapist, screened the children up to the age of 18 to ascertain the deformities. Besides checking the students, the doctors also gave the certificates to the students so that they could apply for the assistance being given by the government to the differently abled children.

More than 200 physically challenged children and their parents participated in the special medical camp.