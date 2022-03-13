Tourists disappointed as Courtallam falls dried up

Tenkasi district has been witnessing heat waves since the beginning of March.

Despite showers reported in a few places, there is no reprieve from the hot air blowing across the district.

Due to lack of rainfall in the catchment areas, the water level in the dams is declining rapidly. Farmers here are expecting the officials to make use of the summer to take up desilting operations before the onset of the southwest monsoon in June to augment water storage.

The waterfalls of Courtallam, the popular tourist destination in the Tenkasi district, have received less rainfall this year.

As a result, the Puli Aruvi, Sitraruvi and the Courtallam Main falls are dry. Two branches in Aintharuvi have been reduced to water drips on the rocks.

The tourists who waited in queues for their turns to soothe the summer heat were disappointed.