DMK Mayors assume offices in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi

The ruling DMK’s Mayors assumed offices in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi Corporations on Friday after being elected unopposed.

As DMK’s official candidates P.M. Saravanan and K.R. Raju alone filed their nominations in the indirect elections held for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts of Tirunelveli Corporation respectively, they were declared winners.

After winning the poll unopposed in the forenoon, Mr. Saravanan assumed office on Friday afternoon before the indirect election for the Deputy Mayor was conducted.

After administering oath, Tirunelveli Corporation Commissioner B. Vishnu Chandran handed over the scepter to Mr. Saravanan, who sat on the Mayor’s chair in the council hall in the bright red mayoral robes.

Following Mr. Vishnu Chandran greeting the new Mayor with a flower basket, Palayamkottai MLA and DMK’s Tirunelveli central district secretary M. Abdul Wahab was the first to wish him with a shawl. Former MP Vijila Sathyananth was also present there.

All four councilors of the AIADMK did not come to the Corporation on Friday for the indirect election.

While the DMK bagged 15 of the 17 town panchayats in Tirunelveli district, the AIADMK managed to win the Thirukkurungudi and Thisaiyanvilai town panchayats.

In Thisaiyanvilai town panchayat with 18 wards, the AIADMK had won 9 seats while the DMK had to content with just 2 wards due to intra-party rivalry over the choice of candidates. Congress (2), Independents (3), DMDK (1) and BJP (1) too have won seats to make the indirect polls for the chairman and vice-chairman interesting.

DMK candidate Subin did not have the mandatory number of four councilors to second her name as the candidate for the town pancahyat chairperson. As her candidature was rejected, independent candidate Kamala Nehru took on AIADMK’s Jancy Rani. While the DMK and its allies supported Kamala Nehru, Jancy Rani had the backing of the lone BJP candidate.

As an AIADMK councilor backstabbed Ms. Jancy Rani polled only 9 votes against the expected 10 votes, Ms. Kamala Nehru too bagged equal number of votes. However, Ms. Jancy Rani got elected through lot.

After the election, the AIADMK councilors staged dharna on the town panchayat premises for a while condemning the police for not giving adequate protection to the councilors that resulted in cross voting due to “intimidation and threat to life”.

While the chairman of Vickramasingapuram and Ambasamudram municipalities were elected by the candidates announced by the DMK, Independent candidate Shanthi became the first chairman of Kalakkad municipality as the independents had bagged 11 of the 27 seats while the DMK and the AIADMK had won 10 and 6 seats respectively. DMK’s P.C. Rajan will be the vice-chairman.

In neighbouring Thoothukudi Corporation, DMK’s N.P. Jegan and Jenitta Selvaraj have become mayor and deputy mayor of the urban civic body. They also assumed office immediately in the presence of Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi.

Mr. Jegan, after assuming office, announced that grievances redressal meet would be held in every ward of the Corporation while expediting the ‘Smart City’ works.

“The faultily designed ‘Smart City’ projects will be rectified before being commissioned. Steps will be taken to ensure proper draining of rainwater to avert stagnation in Thoothukudi town,” Mr. Jegan assured.