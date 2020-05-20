Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi add more COVID–19 cases

TIRUNELVELI/MADURAI

While Tirunelveli district recorded 16 new COVID–19 positive cases on Wednesday, all returnees from Maharashtra, Thoothukudi had 21 of the 22 new patients with the viral infection from the State. Of the 21 patients, five were from a family in Kayathar.

Tenkasi had three patients, including two from Maharashtra, with the total number of patients going up to 75. Kanniyakumari did not add any new cases on Wednesday.

In Madurai, nine persons who returned from Mumbai, including a few from the Dharavi cluster, tested positive. All the nine fresh cases were working in eateries in Mumbai. Eight of the nine persons had permanent residential addresses in Usilampatti. One was from Sedapatti. All of them had been sent to separate quarantine facilities, Collector T.G. Vinay said.

He said there were no local cases reported on Wednesday. The number of active cases in the district stood at 62 – 38 in rural areas and 24 in Madurai Corporation limits.

The Collector said there were 34 active containment zones in the district.

Virudhunagar district reported six more positive cases, five of whom had returned from Maharastra. The number of positive cases went up to 61 and the number of active cases to 24.

One of the positive cases was a 44-year-old man from Sivakasi. Official sources said he was admitted to Sivakasi Government Hospital on Monday for fever and cold. He was referred to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, where he tested positive.