Tirunelveli, Tenkasi DMK units upset due to lack of representation in cabinet

While the DMK cadre are in upbeat mood across the State over the party’s election victory, local functionaries are upset over non-representation of their elected MLAs in the cabinet.

After bifurcation, Tirunelveli has five Assembly constituencies. DMK candidates Appavoo and Abdul Wahab were elected from Radhapuram and Palayamkottai in the election. While supporters of Mr. Appavoo expected his inclusion in the cabinet, given his experience and status as four-time MLA, there was anticipation that Mr. Abdul Wahab could get a berth as he represented the minorities.

In the earlier DMK regime, when it was undivided Tirunelveli district, Avudayappan was the Assembly Speaker, while senior leaders T.P.M. Moideen Khan and Poongothai Aladi Aruna were ministers in M.K. Karunanidhi’s cabinet.

In neighbouring Tenkasi district, DMK functionaries said they were sure if the victorious Sankarankovil candidate Raja would find place in the cabinet. Mr. Raja defeated AIADMK’s V.M. Rajalakshmi, a minister in the outgoing cabinet.

Senior party functionaries, however, said two ministers had been given representation each from Thoothukudi and Virudhunagar districts and one from Kanniyakumari district.

They admitted that the defeat of veterans such as Ms. Poongothai and Mr. Avudayappan and A.L.S. Lakshmanan could have led the DMK high command to give a slip to the district so that the local units would work hard for the party’s victory in the coming civic election.