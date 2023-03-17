March 17, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The ongoing widening and strengthening of the busy Tirunelveli – Tenkasi highway, which is part of the Tirunelveli – Shencottai – Kollam stretch and one of the key stretches in the State connecting Tamil Nadu with neighbouring Kerala, into four-lane will be completed by August this year and will be ready for traffic, the officials claim.

After giving its nod on May 29, 2015, the State Government decided to execute the 45.60 Km-long four-laning of the Tirunelveli – Tenkasi Highway between Old Pettai on Tirunelveli outskirts and Azad Nagar on Tenkasi outskirts on an outlay of ₹430.71 crore with its own funds and the World Bank funding.

Work on widening and strengthening of the existing two-lane into four-lane between Old Pettai and Alangulam for 22.70 Km was started on February 26, 2021 with the target of completing it on September 2, 2022. The second phase of this project between Alangulam and Azad Nagar for laying the four-lane road for 22.90 Km was started on February 24, 2021 with a target of completing this stretch on August 31, 2022.

Even though 25 months have already lapsed, the project has been progressing at a snail’s pace. Since, construction of small culverts and a major rail over bridge at Paavoorchathram manned level crossing has take more time due to poor planning by the highways department officials and the contractor, the road-users’ agony continues.

Ever since this work was started, 71.91% of the four-laning work between Old Pettai and Alangulam has been completed while the contractor has achieved only 54.45% of the remaining work between Alangulam and Azad Nagar. While the work between Old Pettai and Alangulam is likely to be completed on May 25, the remaining stretch between Alangulam and Azad Nagar will be ready for commissioning on August 3 this year.

The most important feature of the project was the State Government’s plan to collect toll for using the road by establishing a toll plaza at Maaraanthai. “However, it is up to the government to take the final call on this issue,” says a response provided by Divisional Engineer, Tenkasi Division of Tamil Nadu Road Sector Project II, C. Jagan Mohan to the queries raised by Right to Information Act activist R. Pandiyaraja of Meenakshipuram near Thippanampatti in Tenkasi district.

As expected, the RTI response cites the lockdown caused by COVID-19 as reason for the delay in completing the project. “Moreover, land acquisition, getting blue metal in an uninterrupted manner for the project, uprooting and re-planting of the trees along this road etc.” have also been cited as reasons for the delay. Interestingly, the contractors involved in this project have not been fined for this agonizing delay.

“The contractor identified for this important project has completed only 55% work between Alangulam and Azad Nagar in the past two years and hence completing the remaining 45% work with specified quality in the next five months is next to impossible. Even though around 72% of the work between Old Pettai and Alangulam has been completed, marking of lanes, installing of sign boards and other works to ensure a safe drive should be completed at the earliest as this stretch has been accidents especially at night. The duration of the journey has increased as the completion of this project is getting delayed. Hence, the government should crack the whip against the contractor to complete the project at the earliest while ensuring its quality,” said Mr. Pandiyaraja.

