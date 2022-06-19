Tirunelveli stone quarry accident: High Court grants bail to stone quarry owner 

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail with conditions to K. Selvaraj, one of the main accused in the Tirunelveli stone quarry accident case, in which four workers were killed and two others had sustained serious injuries.

In May, six workers were trapped inside a 250 foot deep stone quarry at Adaimithippankulam near Munneerpallam in Tirunelveli district after a giant boulder rolled down into the quarry pit. Four workers died and two others had sustained serious injuries in the incident.

The petitioner, Selvaraj, the owner of the land where the quarry operations were taking place said he had leased out the land to one Sankaranarayanan. He said Sankaranarayanan had made an application to the District Collector seeking permission for quarry operations.

After getting permission from the District Collector, Sankaranarayanan was operating the stone quarry on the land since 2016, the petitioner said. He claimed he had no authority over the quarrying operations and was not present at the time of the incident.

However, Vijay, a worker who was seriously injured in the accident filed an intervening petition alleging though he was admitted to the government hospital in a serious condition, the hospital authorities had discharged him at the instance of Selvaraj.

According to him, the petitioner was an influential person, politically and monetarily and if he was granted bail there would be a hurdle in ascertaining that rules were violated in conducting the quarry operations and labourers were employed in violation of the labour laws.

The State government submitted that though Sankaranarayanan was the lessee, the day to day operations were managed by Selvaraj and his son Kumar, the owners of the stone quarry. The lessee was just a benami holder.

Further, the State submitted that the quarry was being run without a requisite transit permit and in violation of the licence. The State and Vijay opposed the bail petition filed by Selvaraj and said that the investigation was at an initial stage.

Justice K. Murali Shankar considered the fact that the petitioner had paid compensation to the families of the workers. The court also took into account that the petitioner was 82 years old and was suffering from various health issues and granted him bail with the condition that he would stay in Tiruchi and appear before the Cantonment Police daily at 10.30 a.m. for 30 days and thereafter appear before the Tirunelveli police till further orders.