Tirunelveli school wall collapse: HC quashes FIR against headmistress and correspondent

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday quashed the FIR registered against the headmistress and the correspondent of Schaffter Higher Secondary School in Tirunelveli where three students were killed in a wall collapse last year.

Justice G. R. Swaminathan quashed the FIR registered against the Headmistress Persis Gnanaselvi and the Correspondent Selvakumar taking into account the fact that they were appointed to the school in 2021.

In December 2021, three students died and four other students suffered grievous injuries when a wall near the school toilet collapsed. The court observed the investigation in the case could continue.

The school correspondent in his petition stated there was severe rainfall in Tirunelveli at the time of the incident and the compound wall collapse was force majeure. He said the school had a valid stability certificate. The petitioners sought the quash of the FIR registered against them.