Tirunelveli RO inspects polling stations; officials instructed to rectify deficiencies

April 05, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

District Collector and Returning Officer of Tirunelveli Parliamentary constituency K. P. Karthikeyan visited various polling stations in Ambasamudram Assembly constituency on Friday to ascertain the preparations being made in these places for the smooth conduct of the polling on April 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

After inspecting the election control room at Ambasamudram Taluk Office, Dr. Karthikeyan checked the arrangements made for casting postal ballots, the poll expenditure accounts being maintained in the taluk and other arrangements. He also visited Tilak Vidhyalaya Higher Secondary School, Kallidaikurichi, Government Middle School, Kooniyoor and a few more schools where polling booths are coming –up for the election.

Dr. Karthikeyan asked the official to check the power connections, water availability, toilet facility, ramps in the booths and instructed them to take immediate remedial measures in case of any deficiency.

The Collector reviewed the arrangements made for training the polling personnel during the second session to be held on Sunday (April 7), moving polling materials to the polling stations, performance of the static and flying squads etc.

Sub Collector, Cheranmahadevi, Arpit Jain, Ambasamudram Tahsildar Rajendran, Cheranmahadevi Tahsildar Vincent, Ambasamudram Civil Supplies Tahsildar Muthulakshmi and Cheranmahadevi Deputy Tahsildar (Election) Vasanthi accompanied the Collector during the inspection.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.