GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Tirunelveli RO inspects polling stations; officials instructed to rectify deficiencies

April 05, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Tirunelveli district Collector and Returning Officer K. P. Karthikeyan inspects an election control room at Ambasamudram on Friday.

Tirunelveli district Collector and Returning Officer K. P. Karthikeyan inspects an election control room at Ambasamudram on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

District Collector and Returning Officer of Tirunelveli Parliamentary constituency K. P. Karthikeyan visited various polling stations in Ambasamudram Assembly constituency on Friday to ascertain the preparations being made in these places for the smooth conduct of the polling on April 19.

 After inspecting the election control room at Ambasamudram Taluk Office, Dr. Karthikeyan checked the arrangements made for casting postal ballots, the poll expenditure accounts being maintained in the taluk and other arrangements. He also visited Tilak Vidhyalaya Higher Secondary School, Kallidaikurichi, Government Middle School, Kooniyoor and a few more schools where polling booths are coming –up for the election.

 Dr. Karthikeyan asked the official to check the power connections, water availability, toilet facility, ramps in the booths and instructed them to take immediate remedial measures in case of any deficiency.

 The Collector reviewed the arrangements made for training the polling personnel during the second session to be held on Sunday (April 7), moving polling materials to the polling stations, performance of the static and flying squads etc.

 Sub Collector, Cheranmahadevi, Arpit Jain, Ambasamudram Tahsildar Rajendran, Cheranmahadevi Tahsildar Vincent, Ambasamudram Civil Supplies Tahsildar Muthulakshmi and Cheranmahadevi Deputy Tahsildar (Election) Vasanthi accompanied the Collector during the inspection.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.