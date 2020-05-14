Tirunelveli reports 16 new COVID-19 cases

TIRUNELVELI/MADURAI

Tirunelveli district reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, thanks to the exodus from Maharashtra. When a group of people coming from Dharavi in Mumbai to their native place near Valliyoor were intercepted at Gangaikondan check post, 11 of them tested positive and were sent to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TVMCH).

The 16 new positive cases included two persons who returned to their native places from Qatar. Of the 114 positive cases reported in the district, 51 are now under treatment at the TVMCH.

Two of the three new cases reported in Thoothukudi had also returned from Maharashtra, and the total number of cases reported in the district is 38. Eleven patients are now under treatment at Government Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital.

Tenkasi district, which is struggling to contain the spread of the viral infection in Puliyangudi that recorded 50 of its 54 cases, recorded one case on Thursday – a 5-year-old boy. Twenty patients from the district are under treatment.

Kanniyakumari’s toll moved to 31 as five more tested positive. The district has now 14 patients under treatment at Government Medical College Hospital at Asaripallam.

Nine persons tested positive in Madurai on Thursday, bringing the total number of positive cases in the district to 132. Seven of the new cases had returned to Madurai from Mumbai recently. Six of them are from Kottampatti and Melur blocks. The seventh person is a 59-year-old man from Arapalayam. Also, a 47-year-old man from Karuppayurani, who was working in Chennai, tested positive. None of them displayed any symptoms.

A 37-year-old man from Anaiyur, who was working as an ambulance driver in Chennai, was the ninth case. He had fever, cold, cough and heachache.

Collector T.G. Vinay said all the persons coming from other States and districts were tested, and all those from hotspot States were home-quarantined.

A man from Odaipatti in Theni district tested positive. Health officials said he had travelled to other districts and had contacts with people, who had tested positive. He has been admitted to Government Theni Medical College Hospital.

In Sivaganga, after 23 days, a woman tested positive. The district had recently made arrangements to bring in about 50 people from Maharashtra. On arrival about three days ago, they were accommodated at an isolation centre at TB Hospital in Karaikudi. A 27-year-old woman tested positive and was shifted to Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital.