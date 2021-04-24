Tirunelveli records over 500 COVID-19 cases

TVMCH has created a separate ward for pregnant women with the viral infection

The district, ever since the pandemic outbreak in March 2020, reported for the first time more than 500 new COVID-15 cases on Saturday.

The district, which reported less than 100 cases on an average a month ago, recorded 523 cases on Saturday. Of the 2,382 swab tests that were done at the laboratory in Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, 455 tested positive for COVID-19.

“Even after witnessing menacing surge in the number of fresh cases, heavily crowded hospitals and frightening deaths due to this viral infection, the people have not learnt the lesson. More than 60% of the people still move around without mask which will certainly lead to infection. With the people continuing to show scant respect for the COVID-19 norms, none can save them from contracting the viral infection,” a senior physician of TVMCH said.

Meanwhile, the vaccination centre functioning in the hospital’s multi-specialty hospital has been shifted to the Tirunelveli Medical College as people coming for vaccination has increased manifold in the wake of the ‘second wave’.

The TVMCH, which has converted all of its wards with 1,100 beds into ‘COVID-19 wards’, has created a separate ward with 140 beds for treating pregnant women with the viral infection. This special ward has 24 pregnant women under treatment.

Collector V. Vishnu said the people should cooperate with the district administration by remaining safe in their houses during the complete lockdown on Sunday.

“I request every resident of Tirunelveli district to follow the COVID-19 norms strictly to save themselves from the viral infection. Those who violate the lockdown will have to face consequences,” he said adding that those who have to attend auspicious events like weddings, house-warming ceremonies etc. should keep physical distancing while organisers of these functions should not entertain more than 100 guests which would attract action against them.

Since Sundays are going to be ‘lockdown days’ from April 25 onwards, unusual crowd could be seen in the vegetable and meat shops on Saturday.