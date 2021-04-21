Tirunelveli records highest single day tally

21 April 2021 18:37 IST

With 484 fresh cases, it crossed the last highest tally of 386 recorded in July last year

Tirunelveli

district, which has so far lost 225 of its citizens to COVID-19, recorded its highest number of infections in a day with 484 fresh cases on Wednesday. The district’s last highest single day tally of 386 was recorded in July.

Of the 484 new patients, 226 are from Tirunelveli Corporation area and the remaining are from rural areas.

The Corporation has created mini containment zones in the areas where the COVID-19 positive cases have been reported and is carrying out disinfection works.

Though a section of the workforce including the staff and contract labourers of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP) and Indian Space Research Organisation’s Propulsion Research Complex at Mahendragiri in the district have tested positive for COVID-19, the exact number of persons who contracted the viral infection has not been given to the media.

A source in KKNPP said more than 150 contract labourers and staff had tested positive for COVID-19.

Operation of buses

After restrictions on operation of buses came into force from Tuesday, the State Express Transport Corporation operated five buses to Chennai, a bus each to Tirupathi and Villupuram, all with 20 passengers each. Similarly, buses were operated to Erode, Coimbatore, Hosur and Vellore also. Though SETC has kept its fleet ready, the buses are being operated to far-off destinations based on demand.

The Government Museum near District Police Office has been closed for visitors due to the pandemic.

Thoothukudi

In Thoothukudi, the COVID-19 vaccination section, which was functioning on Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital premises has been shifted to the nursing college campus due to unmanageable crowds thronging the facility every day for vaccination.

Collector K. Senthil Raj said ‘kabasurakudineer’ was being given to the people living in the containment zones besides carrying out disinfection operations.

“Moreover, ‘fever clinics’ will be conducted as usual across the district in areas identified by the Department of Public Health including Thoothukudi Corporation area,” he said.