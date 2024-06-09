GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tirunelveli records 77% attendance in TNPSC Group IV exam

June 09, 2024 06:03 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

An examination centre at St Xavier’s College in Tirunelveli on Sunday.

An examination centre at St Xavier’s College in Tirunelveli on Sunday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Candidates writing the TNPSC Group IV exam at St. Mary’s Boys Higher Secondary School at Millerpuram in Thoothukudi on Sunday.

Candidates writing the TNPSC Group IV exam at St. Mary’s Boys Higher Secondary School at Millerpuram in Thoothukudi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Around 77% of the registered candidates appeared in Group IV examination conducted by Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) in Tirunelveli district on Sunday.

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan inspected a few centres in the district and interacted with officials about the arrangements made for the candidates. The officials said a total of 57,778 candidates applied for the exam and 44,441 appeared .

In Tenkasi, 46,011 candidates appeared for the exam at 231 centres, while 10,374 were absent. According to officials, the percentage of attendance stood at 81.60 present and 18.4 absent.

In Kanniyakumari district, seven taluks, including Nagercoil and Tiruvattar, reported a total of 47,676 candidates appearing for the exam and 12,207 absentees.

