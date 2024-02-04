Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

February 04, 2024 04:59 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST

Build flyover

The Mahadanapuram roundabout is a junction of four lane highways from Kanniyakumari Zero Point, Nagercoil NH, four-lane NH each from Thiruvananthapuram and Tirunelveli. This roundabout is accident-prone. Hence, I request NHAI to construct a flyover at this point to prevent accidents.

C. Ramdhas,

Kottaram

De-reserve coaches in Chendur Express

There is a good patronage for Train No: 20605/20606 Chendur Express running between Chennai Egmore and Tiruchendur. The unreserved coaches are full always. Therefore, passengers, especially elders, travelling between Tiruchendur and Tirunelveli and vice-versa could not board this train. I request the Southern Railways to de-reserve at least two sleeper coaches between Tiruchendur and Tirunelveli on both directions for the convenience of passengers, which will also fetch more revenue to the railways.

S. Jebaharan,

Nazareth

Repair bridges

The unprecedented flood in Tirunelveli in December has severely damaged roads, bridges and embankments of water bodies. I draw the attention of PWD officials to the damaged bridges over canals without parapets. Such bridges can be seen on Periatheru, Venuvana Kumarar Kovil Street, Jayaprakash Street and Bhagat Singh Street. It is dangerous to use these bridges. I request the authorities to repair these bridges and provide safety to people.

G. Purushothaman,

Tirunelveli

Car dealers must be considerate

Hundreds of four-wheelers and two-wheelers got submerged in Thoothukudi floods. Owners of two-wheelers did not claim insurance for repairs. But in the case of four-wheelers, the repair expense estimate given by car dealers is huge. The procedure is also time-consuming. Even after the estimate is approved by insurance companies, the dealers take several weeks to get spares. So, many vehicles have not been repaired till now, citing one reason or the other. The car dealers are exploiting this situation by quoting exorbitant rates for repairs. Now the vehicles remain exposed to the elements, leading to damage of tyres and other parts. They should give priority to flood-affected vehicles and expedite repairs. Single vehicle owners, especially elders, suffer a lot without a vehicle.

N. N. S. Vellaisamy

Thoothukudi

Sengottai needs more platforms

Sengottai railway station handles eight pairs of trains every day, besides a few tri-weekly and weekly services. But the station has only three platforms. An incomplete platform is used to station Pothigai Express, besides two stabling lines where diesel and electric locos and OHE inspection car are stationed. I appeal to the Southern Railway GM and Madurai DRM to sanction two more platforms for which the vacant space on the northern side of the station can be utilised. Additional platforms can be used for starting more train services.

K.H. Krishnan,

Sengottai

Protect natural resources

Radhapuram taluk, known for its fertile land and good agricultural produce, is losing its natural wealth because of emergence of granite quarries and M-sand manufacturing units. These units have made the pristine environment dusty. The movement of lorries transporting stone and sand cause much inconvenience to people living in and around Radhapuram. These vehicles damage the roads, lead to accidents, and cause noise pollution. So, a bypass road to skip Radhapuram must be laid to divert the lorry traffic.Importantly, the precious red soil of this region must be protected by restricting its exploitation by granite and sand merchants.

N. Murugesan,

Radhapuram

Court order surprising

It is surprising that the High Court has issued an order that non-Hindus should not be permitted to enter temples beyond the flag mast and if interested they should give a written statement on his/her faith in the presiding deity. What about people, including foreigners, who are interested in admiring the temple sculptures? On the other hand, remain open for people of any faith. Places of worship are meant for people who need solace and they should not be restricted.

Rajakumar Arulanandham

Tirunelveli

Religious heads must advise people

This refers to the report - ‘Plan to keep Tamirabharani clean all through the year almost ready.’ The river supplies drinking water people living in Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Thoothukkudi districts. But people do not bother to keep it clean. Many who take bath near temples on the banks of the river discard their old clothes in the river in the superstitious belief that their sins would get washed away along with the clothes. So, religious heads, during their discourse, should advise people to desist from this practice and instruct them to keep all water bodies clean. This will have a telling effect.

S. Nallasivan,

Tirunelveli

Flood-hit farmers left out

It is unfortunate that no financial measures have been announced in the Budget for farmers hit by the recent floods in southern parts of Tamil Nadu. The flood caused huge financial burden to people from all walks of life in Tiruchendur, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Kanniyakumari. Despite her recent visit to these flood-affected areas, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has done nothing concrete in the Budget for the farmers in need.

P. Senthil Saravana Durai,

Vazhavallan

Multi-storey parking lot will solve problem

Parking of vehicles in Nagercoil is a real problem. ‘No Parking’ boards are all over the city. Narrow roads and limited open space are a concern for the authorities too. Inadequate parking space, results in pavement parking, accidents and chaotic traffic. As a growing city, parking problem should be addressed. Hence the alternative is only vertical growth.Anna Bus stand at Meenakshipuram was once a lake and it is much below the road level. Hence. if a multi-storey parking facility is built over the entire bus stand with modern system of automatic pay stations, it will solve the parking problem to a great extent.

G. Stanley Jeyasingh,

Nagercoil

End standoff

Following uproar, noisy scenes and dharna at Tirunelveli Corporation council meeting on January 30, no resolution was passed. It once again showed the rift between the councillors and Mayor. Setting aside civic works that needed attention like works related to underground drainage, new road, street lights, and clearing of garbage, the councillors are bent upon continuing the standoff with the Mayor even after three years of forming the council. It is high time the ruling party’s top leaders intervened and defused this situation.

V. Ganesan,

Tirunelveli

