Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

January 28, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST

Renovate park at Manimuthar

Manimuthar dam and the adjacent park, which is about seven km from Kallidaikurichi in Tirunelveli district, was built in 1958 when Kamaraj was Chief Minister. Till about 30 years ago, the park was functioning well. Now, the road leading to the park from Manimuthar village has not been relaid for a long time. There are pits and craters on the road. It becomes worst during rainy season. Every time a government comes to power, people hope it will renovate it but only in vain. The park, if maintained well, can be a chief attraction for children. I request the authorities to relay the approach road and install play equipment in the park. Even a nominal entry fee can be collected and the revenue can be utilised for maintenance.

M. Fazilath,

Kallidaikurichi

Repair govt.school buildings

The Government High School and Government Primary School at Melasoorankudy in Nagercoil badly need repair of classroom buildings. The terrace was damaged by fallen tree branches during Ockhi cyclone. Since it was not repaired, rainwater seeps along the wall into the Headmaster’s office room, laboratory, the building where computers and smart boards are in operation and the primary class rooms. As alumni members, we contributed for undertaking repair of damaged floors with morbonite tiles , compound wall repair, etc. But aa the terrace leakage involves huge expenditure, we expect the government to allot funds for repairs and take up the work immediately to avoid further damage which could render the buildings useless.

P. Ganesan,

Nagercoil

No toilets in bus stand

The large number of visitors to Kanniyakumari, after getting down at the bus stand near police station, though tired after a long journey, need to go all the way to the public toilet near Gandhi Mandapam to relieve themselves. This hardship is felt more by elders and children. There is a unused public biotoilet straight opposite to the bus stand. It can be converted as a pay-and- use toilet.

W.D Chitranand Arachi

Kanniyakumari

Give importance to other faiths too

Consecration of Ram temple was celebrated last week and the BJP at the Centre gained a lot by winning the hearts of the devout. No doubt Ayodhya is going to be a place for pilgrimage. But the BJP government should give equal importance to other religions which have been labelled minority communities, because ours is a secular democratic nation. Majoritarianism should not become a tool to suppress others.

Rajakumar Arulanandham,

Tirunelveli

Dangerous pit along road

There is a huge pit on the roadside of Kanniyakumari - Nagercoil NH near Achankulam where a big tamarind tree got uprooted in the recent heavy rain. Part of the tree was cut and removed but some parts remain there. As many vehicles pass through this road, there is a danger of the vehicles skidding into this pit. As this area is already prone to accidents, the highway authorities must remove the logs and fill the pit to avert accident.

C. Ramdhas,

Kottaram

Visa applicants left in the lurch

It is inferred that a leading courier service provider has wound up its operations in Thoothukudi. It had valuable clients such as VFS Consulting, through which visa applications were sent. Visa applicants who submitted their applications in early December had opted for this courier service to their preferred address. When arrival of the visa-stamped passport gets delayed, the applicants are anxious as they would have booked their overseas tickets. Now, they have been asked to collect their passports in Chennai. The courier should have communicated its decision of closing its Thoothukudi operation to its clients in advance. Another major courier service has also wound up its operation in Thoothukudi. So big clients in Thoothukudi are at the mercy of small-time operators now.

J. Edison Devakaram,

Thoothukudi

Time-keeper posts must be revived

Buses are not operated as per time schedule due to which office-goers are affected. Earlier, time-keepers were on duty to check whether buses arrive and depart on time. If the post of time-keepers are revived, this problem will never arise and the crew will stick to their timings.

K. Chelliah,

Aundivillai

On auto-renewal of term deposits

After the advent of auto renewal of bank term deposits, people are under the impression that their deposits will automatically be renewed, including tax- savings term deposits.They are not aware that the auto renewal is not applicable to such deposits. As a result, the bank refuses to pay interest for the gap between due date and renewal though the deposits get renewed. Since the amount remains with the bank, in some cases months together, as gesture of goodwill, the banks may give at least Savings Bank account interest rate on such deposits.

A. Gomathinayagam,

Tirunelveli

Make a study of mutations

This is with reference to the article, ‘Coimbatore-based photographer captures golden tiger in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park.’ Not long ago, sightings of rare black tigers with pseudo-melanistic variation were reported from Simlipal, Odisha. Now, with the discovery of a golden phenotype, a new outlook has been cast on the melanistic traits of the tiger family. With the golden tiger being photographed for the second time since 2019, such mutations could be studied further via camera traps and radio-collaring to preserve healthy phenotypic variations.

Monita Sutherson.

Nagercoil