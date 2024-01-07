Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

January 07, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST

A major health hazard in Tirunelveli

Following the recent heavy rain in Tirunelveli, rainwater stagnating on vacant plots poses a threat to health and hygiene of people. Wastes dumped there, mixed with the stagnant water have become breeding grounds for mosquitos which would cause dengue, viral fever, etc., not to mention the spread of a new variant of COVID. I request the Corporation to take immediate measures to prevent spread of diseases. Residents msut also do their bit by segregating the household wastes and hand them to the sanitary staff who come door to door.

Rajakumar Arulanandham

Palayamkottai

Drain water

Rainwater remains stagnant in Santhaiady, Eachenvillai, Thamarikulam South and Periaswamykoil Street of Agasteeswaram. There is fear of spread of vector- borne diseases in these areas. Hence I am requesting concerned authorities to take measures to drain water from these locations.

C. Ramdhas,

Kottaram

No bus shelters

There are no shelters at the ELCOT IT Park bus stop at Gangaikondan on both sides of the road, despite many buses stoppiong here. Besides, the place is dark at night, much to the consternation of many youngsters who work in the IT Park. I request the authorities to provide shelters at the bus stops and lights for safety.

S. Megalingam,

Tirunelveli

Circular bus service needed

A connecting road has been laid from Reddiyarpatti hillock base to Madurai-Kanniyakumari National Highway, and to Pothigai Nagar four-road junction. Still, people from Thirumal Nagar, a fast-growing suburb with Labour Commissioner’s Office, have to walk after alighting from Reddyiarpatti-bound buses. I request the district administration and bus operators to start a circular service through Reddiyarpatti, Thirumal Nagar, Maharaja Nagar, Palayamkottai Market, bus stand, Perumalpuram, NGO ‘A’ Colony and vice versa. This will be of much help to poor labourers, students, officegoers and the general public.

A.M.N. Pandian,

Thirumal Nagar

Paved shoulders must be laid

In the absence of paved shoulders on either side of Courtallam - Mathalamparai Road, there is a permanent shoulder distress at many places due to inadequate compaction and improper maintenance. This problem is more acute between Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Holiday Home and Courtallam garbage dump, an accident-prone stretch. Since the shoulder also acts as a drainage path along the roadside, the slope of the shoulder is not maintained due to which rainwater gets stagnant and weakens the shoulder. Since it’s a busy road, earthen shoulders are not suitable. So paver blocks should be used to provide shoulders of higher efficiency and to ensure pedestrian safety.

A. Sathasivam,

Courtallam

Replace buses with high floor

Elderly people find it extremely difficult to board buses with high floors, because of the steep footboards. So, I request the Transport Department to replace the old buses with high floor with low-floored ones gradually on a humanitarian view.

K. Chelliah,

Aundivillai

Reconsider plan on name transfer

It has been reported that the State government proposes to levy charges for name transfer of properties based on their value. The charges may go up to Rs.20,000, it is learnt. Only on April 1, 2022, the property tax was raised manifold, following which service charge for underground drainage connection was also raised. These are financial strain for property owners. So, the government must reconsider its decision on name transfer. If at all it is necessary to revise the name transfer fee, it should be fixed between Rs. 50 and Rs. 2,000 based on property tax. For multi-storied apartments and huge residential and commercial buildings, a decision may be taken after consulting the stakeholders.

S. Nallasivan,

Tirunelveli

VB to Nagercoil

Operation of the weekly Vande Bharat Express from Chennai to Nagercoil will not only benefit passengers but also aid in overall socio-economic growth of Kanniyakumari district. We hope to see more such progressive steps.

Sheba Johnson,

Nagercoil

Good coverage

I was delighted to see the report, ‘Floods leave Thoothukudi pottery industry in a mess.’ Thanks for highlighting the plight of the pottery units in Vazhavallan in Eral taluk hit by the recent floods. At a time when the media had been highlighting only the grievances of farmers, businessmen and the general public, the report has been filed. Your lensman also deserves appreciation for his support in highlighting important issues.

P. Senthi Saravana Durai,

Vazhavallan

​Extend train service

Recently the Railways shortterminated Nagercoil - Mangalore Ernad Express at Thiruvananthapuram. Since the demand for a daily overnight train from Mangalore to Kanniyakumari district and vice versa is long pending, the 16347/16348 Mangalore - Thiruvananthapuram overnight express can be extended to Nagercoil / Kanniyakumari / Tirunelveli. The Kanniyakumari - Mumbai Express has been shortterminated at Pune, thus depriving Parasala, Neyyatinkara, Kuzhiturai and Eraniel passengers connectivity to Mumbai. So, we request the extension of Lokmanya Tilak – Thiruvananthapuram Netravati Express to Kanniyakumari. The Pune – Kanniyakumari train can be shorterminated at Kochuveli.

B. Siva Kumar,

Nagercoil